FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE to cut 12,000 jobs in power business - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Modi fights to protect home base
Politics
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
Editor's Picks
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
December 7, 2017 / 11:36 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

GE to cut 12,000 jobs in power business - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Electric Co is planning to cut 12,000 jobs in its power business, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO - The General Electric logo is pictured on the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

The job cuts, which account for about 18 percent of GE Power's workforce, will mostly impact professional and production workers outside the United States, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/2BOAfLj)

Industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday GE would cut 4,500 jobs in Europe, as it shrinks its troubled power generation business. GE confirmed substantial layoffs in Germany and Switzerland on Thursday.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.