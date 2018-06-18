General Electric to cut 1,200 jobs in Switzerland

(Reuters) - General Electric will cut 1,200 jobs in Switzerland at its troubled power generation business, about 200 fewer than its original proposal, the U.S. industrial conglomerate said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The General Electric logo is pictured on the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

GE had announced plans in December to cut as many as 4,500 jobs in Europe - including 1,400 in Switzerland - as it aims to reduce its global footprint by 30 percent.

The company has a workforce of about 4,200 in Switzerland. The cuts will affect 920 employees in Baden, 230 in Birr and 50 in Oberentfelden, Swiss labor union Unia said separately.