June 18, 2018 / 12:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

General Electric to cut 1,200 jobs in Switzerland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Electric will cut 1,200 jobs in Switzerland at its troubled power generation business, about 200 fewer than its original proposal, the U.S. industrial conglomerate said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The General Electric logo is pictured on the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

GE had announced plans in December to cut as many as 4,500 jobs in Europe - including 1,400 in Switzerland - as it aims to reduce its global footprint by 30 percent.

The company has a workforce of about 4,200 in Switzerland. The cuts will affect 920 employees in Baden, 230 in Birr and 50 in Oberentfelden, Swiss labor union Unia said separately.

Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and John Revill in Zurich; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

