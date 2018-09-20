FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 20, 2018 / 1:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

General Electric confirms blade problem at new Texas power plant

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Thursday that it had discovered a problem with a turbine blade at an electrical power plant in Texas owned by Exelon Corp.

The logo of General Electric is seen at its plant in Baden, Switzerland November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

General Electric said in an email to Reuters that the problem was discovered a few weeks ago in a GE HA-class turbine at Exelon’s Colorado Bend plant and that it expects “the same issue to impact other HA units.” GE has shipped 51 such units. The email confirmed an analyst report earlier on Thursday that sent GE’s stock lower.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.