20 days ago
GE revenue falls 12 pct
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
July 21, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 20 days ago

GE revenue falls 12 pct

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co reported a 12 percent drop in quarterly revenue as weakness in its energy connections business offset strength in renewables and power units.

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders fell to $1.34 billion in the second quarter ended June. 30 from $3.30 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations fell to 15 cents from 36 cents, the company said. [invent.ge/2uhkafr ]

GE's energy connections business provides electrification and automation products to the oil and gas, mining, utility and marine industries.

Total revenue fell to $29.56 billion from $33.49 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

