FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
General Electric to focus to power, healthcare and aviation, cuts outlook
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Myanmar army's self-exoneration draws Amnesty's scorn
Asia
Myanmar army's self-exoneration draws Amnesty's scorn
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 13, 2017 / 2:09 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

General Electric to focus to power, healthcare and aviation, cuts outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Monday it will narrow its focus to power, healthcare and aviation business, and set an earnings target between $1.00 and $1.07 per share for next year, a drop from its earlier forecast, the company said on Monday.

The General Electric logo is pictured on working helmets during a visit at the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Files

GE also said it will cut its board size to 12 from 18 members and add three new directors in 2018, at an annual investor event.

The company said it is focusing on businesses where it sees the best growth potential and where it has good technology, scale and a large base of installed customers, and where it can use its digital software to enhance performance.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.