Geberit says coronavirus hit construction in second half of March

The logo of shower toilet and plumbing supplies maker Geberit is seen at its headquarters in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

ZURICH (Reuters) - Geberit sales dropped 3.9% in the first quarter, the Swiss plumbing supplies maker said on Monday, adding the coronavirus pandemic had hit some of its markets in the second half of March.

In the first quarter of 2020, net sales fell to 798 million Swiss francs, said the company.

“Since mid-March, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to negative effects on the building construction industry in Europe,” said Geberit, whose results are seen as an indicator for the health of the sector.