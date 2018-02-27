FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 7:46 AM / a day ago

Ivanhoe Cambridge sells Gecina shares for 473 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s Ivanhoe Cambridge said on Tuesday it has sold 3.23 million shares in Paris-based real estate investment trust Gecina for 473 million euros ($583.07 million).

Ivanhoe Cambridge will hold 15.36 percent of Gecina’s share capital after the placement.

The company said that part of the share sale will be used to repay its debt with Goldman Sachs, which acted as the bookrunner for the transaction. ($1 = 0.8112 euros) (Reporting by Clara Denina, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
