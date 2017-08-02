FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 days ago
Geely's Volvo says sales rose 6.2 pct yr/yr in July
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 2, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 8 days ago

Geely's Volvo says sales rose 6.2 pct yr/yr in July

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said in a statement on Wednesday its sales rose 6.2 percent year-on year in July powered by sharp growth in China.

* Total sales for the month amounted to 44,278 cars, compared to 41,709 cars a year earlier

* Says continued strong demand for the new 90 series cars remains an important factor in Volvo’s positive sales performance, while the first generation XC60 remains the best-selling model overall

* Says a total of 2,427 new XC60 cars were sold during the month, with orders exceeding 24,500 in the first half of the year

* Saw sharpest growth in Asia Pacific, up 36.2 pct, with China, Volvo's largest market, up 50.2 pct

* Sales in the Americas region fell 16.0 pct yr/yr, with a 18.8 pct drop in the United States

* Sales in the EMEA region increased by 3.6 pct

* Says the Americas region reported sales of 49,557 cars for the first seven months of 2017, down 7.0 pct compared with last year.

* Says delivery constraints affected first quarter sales in Americas, but Volvo Cars expects to report full-year growth after a stronger second half of the year. Source text: bit.ly/2uYc9uz

Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom

