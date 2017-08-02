FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 2 months ago

Geely's Volvo says sales rose 6.2 pct yr/yr in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said in a statement on Wednesday its sales rose 6.2 percent year-on year in July powered by sharp growth in China.

* Total sales for the month amounted to 44,278 cars, compared to 41,709 cars a year earlier

* Says continued strong demand for the new 90 series cars remains an important factor in Volvo’s positive sales performance, while the first generation XC60 remains the best-selling model overall

* Says a total of 2,427 new XC60 cars were sold during the month, with orders exceeding 24,500 in the first half of the year

* Saw sharpest growth in Asia Pacific, up 36.2 pct, with China, Volvo’s largest market, up 50.2 pct

* Sales in the Americas region fell 16.0 pct yr/yr, with a 18.8 pct drop in the United States

* Sales in the EMEA region increased by 3.6 pct

* Says the Americas region reported sales of 49,557 cars for the first seven months of 2017, down 7.0 pct compared with last year.

* Says delivery constraints affected first quarter sales in Americas, but Volvo Cars expects to report full-year growth after a stronger second half of the year. Source text: bit.ly/2uYc9uz

Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom

