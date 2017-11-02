FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volvo Cars October sales up 5.3 pct yr/yr fuelled by strong China
November 2, 2017 / 8:35 AM / 2 days ago

Volvo Cars October sales up 5.3 pct yr/yr fuelled by strong China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said in a statement on Thursday its sales rose 5.3 percent year-on year in October boosted by strong growth in major markets such as China and the United States.

* Volvo says global retail sales in October reached 47,841 cars, up 5.3 pct yr/yr

* Jan-Oct sales up 8.6 pct compared to year earlier, Volvo says remains on track for a fourth consecutive year of record sales

* Volvo says strong demand for the new XC60 as well as 90-series cars continues to be an important factor in the company’s growth

* Saw sharpest growth in China, its biggest market, with sales up 29.5 pct in the month boosted by the locally produced XC60, S90 and S60L models

* Says sales in the United States grew 10.5 pct supported by strong sales of the XC90, new XC60 and the S90

* Sales in EMEA, its biggest region, dropped 4.8 pct in October

Source text: bit.ly/2h4Xnzz

Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm

