Volvo Cars October sales up 5.3 pct yr/yr fuelled by strong China

STOCKHOLM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said in a statement on Thursday its sales rose 5.3 percent year-on year in October boosted by strong growth in major markets such as China and the United States.

* Volvo says global retail sales in October reached 47,841 cars, up 5.3 pct yr/yr

* Jan-Oct sales up 8.6 pct compared to year earlier, Volvo says remains on track for a fourth consecutive year of record sales

* Volvo says strong demand for the new XC60 as well as 90-series cars continues to be an important factor in the company’s growth

* Saw sharpest growth in China, its biggest market, with sales up 29.5 pct in the month boosted by the locally produced XC60, S90 and S60L models

* Says sales in the United States grew 10.5 pct supported by strong sales of the XC90, new XC60 and the S90

* Sales in EMEA, its biggest region, dropped 4.8 pct in October

