Volvo Cars sales up 6.1 pct in November as Chinese growth gives boost
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 4, 2017 / 8:34 AM / Updated a day ago

Volvo Cars sales up 6.1 pct in November as Chinese growth gives boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said in a statement on Monday its sales rose 6.1 percent year-on year in November boosted by strong growth in China, its biggest market.

* Volvo says global retail sales in November reached 51,738 cars vs year-ago 48,755

* Jan-Nov sales up 8.3 pct compared to year earlier, Volvo says remains on track for a fourth consecutive year of record sales

* Volvo says strong demand for the new XC60 as well as 90-series cars continues to be an important factor in the company’s growth

* Strongest growth recorded in China, its biggest market, with sales up 24 pct in the month boosted by the locally produced XC60, S90 and S60L models

* Says sales in the United States grew 1.7 pct in November, while sales in EMEA, its biggest region, nudged up 0.7 pct Source text: bit.ly/2BGeptf (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

