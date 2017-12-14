FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atos shares fall 2.8 pct at open after Gemalto rejects takeover bid
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
Technology
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
World
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
South Asia
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 14, 2017 / 8:44 AM / in 2 days

Atos shares fall 2.8 pct at open after Gemalto rejects takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Atos fell 2.8 percent early on Thursday after Franco-Dutch chip maker Gemalto rejected its takeover bid.

Atos led losers on the French blue-chip CAC 40 index early on. Gemalto, the world’s largest maker of chips found in mobile phones and credit cards, on Wednesday said Atos’ 4.3 billion euro ($5 billion) offer undervalued the company.

Gemalto shares reversed early gains and traded down 0.50 percent on the previous session. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Richard Lough)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.