FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
India's GIC Re files for IPO, seen raising over $1 billion
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
August 7, 2017 / 2:17 PM / 5 days ago

India's GIC Re files for IPO, seen raising over $1 billion

2 Min Read

REUTERS - State-owned reinsurer General Insurance Corp of India on Monday filed for an initial public offering which bankers have said could raise more than $1 billion, as part of the government's plans to list five non-life insurers in which it holds stakes.

GIC Re's filing comes amid a surge in IPOs in Asia's third-largest economy, which has spurred a slew of insurers to pursue listings, including SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd, a unit of State Bank of India.

The government will be selling about 107.5 million shares in GIC Re's IPO, while the insurer will sell 17.2 million new shares, comprising a total 124.7 million, or 14.22 percent of the company's post-issue share capital, according to the filing. bit.ly/2wmxVIE

The proceeds would help the government meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.2 percent of gross domestic product for the year ending in March, which includes selling of stakes in companies.

Axis Capital, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Kotak Investment Banking are managing GIC Re's IPO.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru and Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.