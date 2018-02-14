FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 7:38 AM / a day ago

Genel Energy reports 40 pct replacement of proved reserves at Taq Taq field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdistan-focused Genel Energy reported on Wednesday a 40 percent replacement of proved reserves at its Taq Taq field, once considered the company’s flagship field.

The company said its proved plus probable gross reserves at Taq Taq were estimated at 54.7 million barrels (MMbbls) as of Dec. 31, lower than the 59.1 MMbbls as of Feb 28.

Bina Bawi gross 2C light oil resources were estimated at 37.1 MMbbls as of Dec. 31, compared to 13 MMbbls as of July 2013, Genel said. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

