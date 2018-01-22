General Dynamics Corp expected to post earnings of $2.38 a share - summary

Jan 22 (Reuters) -

* General Dynamics Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 24.

* The Falls Church, Virginia-based company is expected to report a 2.1 percent increase in revenue to $8.40 billion from $8.23 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate of 15 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* The analyst mean estimate for General Dynamics Corp is for earnings of $2.38 per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of $2.62 per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 “strong buy” or “buy,” 4 “hold” and 2 “sell” or “strong sell.”

* The Starmine predicted earnings surprise, the difference between Wall Street’s mean estimate and Starmine’s estimate of its highest rated analysts, is positive for General Dynamics at 0.52 percent; predicted revenue surprise is negative at 0.27 percent.

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

* The earnings announcement is scheduled for January 24 at 01:30 p.m. GMT.

* General Dynamics Corp belongs to the S&P 500.