FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali H1 operating profit rises 4 pct to beat expectations
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 5:44 AM / in 2 months

Generali H1 operating profit rises 4 pct to beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s top insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Wednesday its operating profit in the first half rose 4.1 percent to beat expectations, boosted by its non-life business.

Europe’s No.3 insurer said first-half operating earnings came in at 2.59 billion euros ($3.1 billion), above an analyst forecast provided by the company of 2.51 billion euros.

Its operating profit in the life segment fell 2.8 percent in the period, while that of the non-life business rose 0.7 percent.

Generali, which confirmed its strategic plan targets, said its economic solvency ratio - a measure of financial strength - stood at 207 percent from 194 percent in 2016. ($1 = 0.8454 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.