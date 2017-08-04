General Motors recalling nearly 800,000 pickup trucks worldwide

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) is recalling nearly 800,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks worldwide that could lose power steering, according to documents made public Friday.

The largest U.S. automaker said the 2014 model year trucks could suffer a temporary loss of electric power steering, especially during low-speed turning maneuvers, according to documents disclosed Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall includes about 690,000 vehicles in the United States, 80,000 in Canada and around 25,000 in other markets. GM dealers will reflash the vehicle’s software to address the defect.

GM spokesman Tom Wilkinson did not have any details on whether crashes or injuries are connected to the recall.

GM told regulators that before the 2015 model year it made a series of changes to address potential sources of temporary low voltage conditions that disable the power steering.

GM has not said when dealers will begin repairing vehicles.