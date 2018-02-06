FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 12:32 PM / a day ago

GM posts loss on non-cash charge, but beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Tuesday posted a loss due to a $7 billion non-cash charge related to deferred tax assets, but excluding items reported earnings well above Wall Street expectations.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker reported a fourth-quarter loss of $4.9 billion or $3.46 per share, compared with a profit of $2.1 billion or $1.36 per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, GM posted earnings per share of $1.65. On that basis analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.38. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

