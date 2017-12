TBILISI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank head said on Monday he did not rule out monetary policy tightening, if there is a risk of higher inflation.

“The central bank is ready to take measures, including monetary policy tightening, if the exchange rate fluctuations pose an upward risk to inflation,” Koba Gvenetadze told reporters. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)