Defeated opposition candidate in Georgia poll rejects result, urges protest

Defeating opposition candidate Grigol Vashadze speaks during a meeting with his supporters in Tbilisi, Georgia November 29, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

TBILISI (Reuters) - The defeated opposition candidate in Georgia’s presidential election said on Thursday he did not accept the victory of the ruling party’s candidate and called for peaceful protests on Sunday.

Grigol Vashadze, whose presidential bid was backed by 11 opposition parties, said Wednesday’s runoff vote was “a criminal farce organised by the government”.

“The united opposition demands an early parliamentary election to be held in Georgia,” Vashadze told hundreds of supporters at a meeting in the capital Tblisi.

Political analysts say they do not expect the election result to trigger any serious unrest in Georgia, which is an ally of the United States in the Caucasus region.