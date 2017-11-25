FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire in hotel on Georgia's Black Sea coast kills 11
November 25, 2017 / 12:29 AM / a day ago

Fire in hotel on Georgia's Black Sea coast kills 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI (Reuters) - A fire in a hotel in Georgia’s Black Sea resort city of Batumi killed 11 people, an official said on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, 11 people were killed and 19 were injured in a fire,” Giorgi Gakharia, Georgia’s interior minister, told reporters.

The fire started late on Friday on one floor of the Leogrand hotel and spread quickly. Batumi is about 360 km from Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital.

The hotel has been scheduled to be a venue for the Miss Georgia beauty contest on Sunday. According to officials, no participants of the contest, who were staying at the hotel, were injured in the blaze.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
