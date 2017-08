TBILISI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Georgia fell by 0.9 percent in July compared to the previous month after falling 0.4 percent in June, the State Statistics Service said on Thursday. Annual inflation in July was 6 percent, the data provided by the agency showed. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX July 17 June 17 July 16 to previous month -0.9 -0.4 +0.2 to previous year +6.0 +7.1 +1.5 (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Angus MacSwan)