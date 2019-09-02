World News
September 2, 2019 / 8:41 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Georgian PM Bakhtadze announces resignation

FILE PHOTO: Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze addresses the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files

TBILISI (Reuters) - Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze announced his resignation on Monday after little more than a year in the job, saying that he had accomplished what he set out to do.

“A strategic development framework has been created, implemented, and I have therefore decided to resign because I believe that I have fulfilled my mission at this stage,” Bakhtadze, 37, a former finance minister who became prime minister in June last year, said in a post on Facebook.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Peter Graff

