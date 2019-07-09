Putin says he does not want Russia to impose sanctions on Georgia

Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council in Moscow, Russia July 5, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said in televised comments on Tuesday that he did not support a parliamentary call to impose tough economic sanctions on Georgia.

The Russian parliament unanimously backed a resolution earlier on Tuesday urging the government to draw up sanctions against Georgia, a move that would sharply escalate a political crisis between the neighbours.

“I would not impose anything that could complicate our relations for the sake of restoring full ties,” Putin said in comments broadcast on state television.