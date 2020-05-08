Georgia recalls ambassador to Ukraine for consultations after Saakashvili appointment: FM

TBILISI (Reuters) - Georgia on Friday recalled its ambassador to Ukraine for consultations after Georgia’s former president Mikheil Saakashvili was appointed as a chairman of the Ukrainian Executive Reform Committee, the foreign minister said.

“Georgia’s strategic partner’s decision to appoint a person, who is convicted by Georgian courts and prosecuted, raises questions,” David Zalkaliani told reporters.

He said that the decision did not mean breaking diplomatic relations between the two countries.