Steelmaker Gerdau to reopen mill due to autos recovery

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA plans to reactivate its mini-mill in Mogi das Cruzes in March due to the recovery of the local auto industry, according to a statement on Thursday.

That will bring online 375,000 tonnes of special steel capacity, in addition to about 1 million tonnes of installed capacity in the segment elsewhere in Brazil, Gerdau said, adding that it had enough capacity to serve automakers’ growing demand until 2025. (Reporting by Brad Haynes, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)