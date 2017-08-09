FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
Brazil's Gerdau posts small slide in second-quarter profit
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 5 days ago

Brazil's Gerdau posts small slide in second-quarter profit

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA reported a net profit of 76.5 million reais ($24.5 million) in the second quarter, 3 percent below a net profit of 79 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, slid 3.8 percent to 1.006 billion reais, below the 1.046 billion reais seen in the second quarter of 2016.

$1 = 3.1276 reais Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Bruno Federowski and Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.