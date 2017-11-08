FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tax evasion probe delays re-election vote on German savings bank president
November 8, 2017 / 9:35 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Tax evasion probe delays re-election vote on German savings bank president

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The German Savings Banks Association postponed a vote scheduled for Wednesday on the re-election of its president Georg Fahrenschon, who is facing a probe into possible tax evasion.

The association’s steering committee said in a statement that it supported Fahrenschon and that he intended to stand for a second six-year term. His current term expires in May 2018.

On Tuesday, the Munich public prosecutor said it was investigating Fahrenschon over allegations of tax evasion.

Fahrenschon said in a statement that he paid his taxes late but denied breaking any law.

Fahrenschon, a former politician and finance minister for the state of Bavaria, said that he filed his tax returns for the years 2012 through 2014 in 2016.

“This is a failure that I regret very much,” Fahrenschon said. “This is especially true considering that I am fully aware of my function as a role model.”

German savings banks, owned by local governments, operate some 18,530 branches and employ about 320,000 people. (Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
