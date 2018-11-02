Money News
November 2, 2018 / 4:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German economy minister calls for global alliance for market economy

1 Min Read

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier arrives for a news conference of German Chancellor Angela Merkel following the Hesse state election in Berlin, Germany, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Files

JAKARTA (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Friday called for the formation of a global alliance in favor of a market economy in the face of rising protectionism around the world.

“Let’s form a global alliance in favor of market economy, this is what the world needs, not protectionism,” Altmaier said at the Asia-Pacific Conference on German Business in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

Altmaier has called for swift implementation of an EU-U.S. tariffs deal reached earlier this year to solve the transatlantic trade conflict.

The minister also said Germany would support efforts to safeguard the rules-based free trade order by reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO). He said the WTO is not perfect, “but I see no valid alternative”.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fanny Potkin; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.