No sign of terrorism after car drove into Hamburg shopping centre: police

BERLIN (Reuters) - An elderly man who had been trying to park his car drove up a short flight of steps into a shopping centre in the northern German city of Hamburg, a police spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that there were no signs of terrorism.
The spokesman said police were treating the incident, which ended with the car coming to a stop in front of an escalator, as an accident.
The driver and one other person were suffering from shock, police said.
