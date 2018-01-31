FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 11:27 AM / in 13 hours

Airbus A321LR long-range jet takes maiden flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The A321LR, a long-range version of Airbus’s largest and newest single-aisle jet, made its maiden flight on Wednesday as the European planemaker looks to maintain its grip on a part of the market where it has been aggressively outselling rival Boeing.

The reconfigured version of the 185-230-seat A321neo is capable of carrying up to 240 people. It took off from Airbus’ Hamburg factory in northern Germany shortly after 11 a.m., witnesses said.

Airbus says the jet is the world’s longest-range single-aisle aircraft, capable of flying up to 4,000 nautical miles when configured with 206 seats including lie-flat beds. (Editing by Jason Neely)

