Flights to and from Frankfurt Airport resume after drone sighting

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Flights have resumed to and from Frankfurt Airport after a drone sighting stopped planes taking off and landing for around 90 minutes, Fraport - the operator of Germany’s largest hub - said on Monday.

Germany’s DFS air traffic control authority had earlier said that flights were suspended until further notice due to the sighting and police at the airport had said they were deploying a police helicopter.

A spokesman for Fraport said 72 flights had been cancelled and 57 were redirected due to the drone sighting.

In one the worst disruptions to air travel from drones in December 2018, reported drone sightings near Britain’s Gatwick airport, the country’s second busiest, caused chaos for hundreds of thousands of Christmas travellers.