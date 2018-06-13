FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 10:55 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Austria's Kurz says sees clear prospect for Macedonia in EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday that Austria thought Macedonia had a chance of joining the European Union after Greece and Macedonia reached an agreement on Tuesday to resolve a dispute over the former Yugoslav republic’s name.

Austria's chancellor Sebastian Kurz attends a news conference with German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer in Berlin, Germany, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Joachim Herrmann

Under the deal, the Macedonian prime minister said his country would officially be called the “Republic of Northern Macedonia”. It is currently known formally at the United Nations under the interim name “Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia”.

“As the Republic of Austria, we see clear prospects for all of the West Balkans and of course for Macedonia in the EU,” Kurz told a news conference during a visit to Berlin.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
