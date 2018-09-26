Berlin: Some banks in EU still have too many non-performing loans

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies said on Wednesday that the proportion of non-performing loans in the bank balance sheets of some European Union countries was still much too high.

Kukies, deputy finance minister with responsibility for financial market policy and European issues, told an insurance audience that the German government had not yet made a decision about a commission cap for insurers.

He added that the interest-rate reserve fund, known as the ZZR in Germany, should be built up, but in smaller increments.