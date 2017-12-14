FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's BayWa buys British grain trader Premium Crops
December 14, 2017 / 12:40 PM / in 2 days

Germany's BayWa buys British grain trader Premium Crops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Thursday it was expanding its UK activities by taking over grain trader Premium Crops Ltd.

Premium Crops, previously owned by U.S. company Technology Crops LLC, is a specialist in providing niche grains and oilseeds with fully traceable origins.

No financial details were given.

Munich-based BayWa, a major player in Germany’s milling wheat, feed grains and oilseeds market, has been expanding its international trading operations in recent years with moves into countries including the Netherlands, Italy and Spain. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

