German police defuse WW2 bomb after evacuating central Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bomb disposal experts defused a World War Two bomb in Berlin on Friday after evacuating an area in the heart of Berlin including the central train station, a hospital and the Economy Ministry.

The bomb defusing team pose with dismantled World War Two bomb at a construction site next to the central train station in Berlin, Germany, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The 500-kg British bomb was discovered during building work this week, more than seven decades after the end of World War Two.

Some 10,000 people - including residents, hospital patients and office workers - were evacuated from 9 a.m. from buildings within an 800 metre radius of the bomb while experts performed the delicate operation.

Police posted a video on Twitter showing officers walking up the stairs in an apartment building with the caption: “We’re not bringing room service or breakfast in bed but a personal wake-up call.”

The gave the all the clear in the early afternoon and the city began getting back to normal.

A bomb defusing team pose next to a 500-kilogram World War II bomb near the main train station in Berlin, Germany, April 20, 2018 in this handout photo posted by the Berlin Police on Twitter. Courtesy @polizeiberlin_e /Twitter/Handout via REUTERS.

Long-distance and local train transport at the central station was disrupted for several hours but police said on Twitter that the station had now re-opened. Bus and tram services also restarted.

The evacuation area included the Natural History Museum, the BND intelligence agency, a clinic of the Charite hospital and an army hospital.

Some roads were closed but were due to gradually reopen.

A dismantled World War Two bomb is transported at a construction site next to the central train station in Berlin, Germany, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Germany still discovers more than 2,000 tonnes of live bombs and munitions every year.

Last year some 60,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Frankfurt after a massive bomb dropped by Britain’s Royal Air Force was unearthed.