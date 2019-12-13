Ammunition, gas canisters found in German blast building - police

BERLIN (Reuters) - Police said they had found gas canisters and old war ammunition in one of the flats in the apartment building where an explosion took place earlier on Friday, injuring dozens and killing one.

The flat was rented by a 78-year-old man, who was likely also the person killed in the explosion, which police believe was caused by a gas explosion.

A bomb disposal team was supporting police in their inquiries, they added on Twitter.