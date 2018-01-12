FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany posts fourth year of no new net borrowing - officials
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
WORLD
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
SPORTS
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
India this week
EDITOR'S PICKS
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
January 12, 2018 / 12:07 PM / a day ago

Germany posts fourth year of no new net borrowing - officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s federal government posted a budget surplus of 5.3 billion euros last year, senior government sources said on Friday, adding the next government would have 45 billion euros’ worth of financial wiggle room in the legislative period to 2021.

It is the fourth consecutive year when Europe’s largest economy has not needed new net borrowing.

Officials said the surplus would be fed into a refugee reserve fund. More than a million migrants, many of them fleeing conflict in the Middle East, have arrived in Germany since mid-2015.

Germany’s economy grew 2.2 percent in size in 2017, its fastest rate in six years. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, writing by Thomas Escritt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.