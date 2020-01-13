Economic News
January 13, 2020 / 9:14 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Germany to post double-digit billion euro surplus for 2019 - Sueddeutsche

1 Min Read

U.S. Dollar and Euro notes are seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German federal government has made a low double-digit billion euro surplus in 2019, Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Monday, thanks to higher tax revenues and record-low interest rates.

Unused special funds - including money set aside for renovating schools or incentives for fighting climate change - also contributed to the surplus, Sueddeutsche added, citing government sources.

The official budget surplus is expected to be revealed later on Monday.

Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below