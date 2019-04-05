Germany considers carbon tax to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Steam rises from the cooling towers of the coal power plant of RWE, one of Europe's biggest electricity and gas companies in Niederaussem, Germany, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is considering introducing a new carbon emissions tax to help reduce production of greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday.

The economy ministry confirmed the report to Reuters, saying a council of economic advisers had been asked to investigate a possible system for pricing carbon dioxide emissions.

The advisers have long called for some form of carbon emissions pricing and had in the past advocated introducing a form of harmonised pricing for carbon used in electricity generation, transport and heating, Der Spiegel said.

“Work is currently underway to commission the expert council to carry out an assessment,” a ministry spokesman said. “The assessment will explore a possible system of carbon dioxide pricing. The further details are still being discussed.”