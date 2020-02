Emergency vehicles at the scene after a car ploughed into a carnival parade injuring several people in Volkmarsen, Germany February 24, 2020. Elmar Schulten/Waldeckische Landeszeitung via REUTERS.

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police, who said carnival parades in the state of Hesse had been cancelled after a car drove into one such event in the town of Volkmarsen, said on Twitter they did not have any indication of a threat anywhere else in Germany at the moment.