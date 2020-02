Nordhessen Police Spokesman Henning Hinn speaks at a news conference, the day after a car ploughed into a Carnival parade, injuring several people in Volkmarsen, Germany February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN (Reuters) - Some 52 people were injured when a car drove into a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen, a police spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that there were no deaths but he could not rule out that some of the injured were in a critical condition.

He said a second man who had been detained was being investigated in relation to the carnival incident for taking a video.