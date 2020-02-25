Man who drove into German carnival parade wasn't drunk - prosecutors

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The driver of a car that ploughed into a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen on Monday was not drunk but it is not yet clear whether he took drugs, German prosecutors said.

Focus magazine had first reported a spokesman for state prosecutors as saying that.

Several German media outlets, including public broadcaster ZDF, reported that the man was believed to have been under the influence of alcohol or possibly drugs but investigators have so far declined to confirm this. [nL5N2AP1Z6]