German companies clinch Chinese deals at Merkel-Li meeting

BERLIN (Reuters) - German companies signed a raft of agreements with Chinese partners at a meeting of Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday, according to a document seen by Reuters.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang speak during signing ceremony of the treaties at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Chemicals giant BASF agreed with the government of Guangdong province on a plan for a new site in China, and business software maker SAP struck a strategic cooperation agreement with Suning Holdings Group, the document showed.

Siemens agreed with China’s State Power Investment Co on joint development of a high-performance gas turbine, and with Alibaba Cloud Computing on a cooperation on an Internet of Things platform, it said.

Also, carmaker BMW struck a deal with China’s Brilliance Group to expand their joint venture, while Volkswagen and China’s Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding on a joint research and development centre and a car platform.