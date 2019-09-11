Germany's Merkel urges China to uphold human rights in Hong Kong

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a budget session at the lower house of parliament (Bundestag) in Berlin, Germany, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - China’s economic rise brings an increased responsibility for Beijing on the world stage, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers on Wednesday, adding that she had told Chinese leaders last week that upholding human rights was indispensable.

“It’s the right thing to do for Germany to pursue ties with China in all areas, economically but also in the various dialogue formats we have about the rule of law and about human rights,” Merkel said.

“During my visit, I again pointed out that upholding human rights is indispensable for us. This applies in general, and it also applies for the situation in Hong Kong, where we continue to view the principle of ‘one country, two systems’ as the right one.”