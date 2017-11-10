German parties vow to back NATO, want good ties with Russia-document

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German parties exploring a coalition government underscored their commitment to the NATO alliance and trans-Atlantic ties, but also said they wanted good relations with Russia, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

The three-page paper, to be considered by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, the pro-business Free Democrats and the Greens later Friday, mapped out broad agreement on ridding the world of nuclear weapons and vowed a new diplomatic push for nuclear disarmament.

It said the parties agreed to take a “restrictive” approach to weapons exports, and would push for a joint European arms export policy.

The paper also undercored the importance of global trade and called for efforts to strengthen the central role of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). (Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber)