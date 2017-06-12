FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German president delays European patent law pending court ruling
June 12, 2017 / 3:39 PM / 2 months ago

German president delays European patent law pending court ruling

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - Germany's president has delayed signing legislation implementing a common European Union patent law on the request of the country's constitutional court, which needs more time to assess its legality, the president's spokeswoman said on Monday.

The court, which has the power to annul legislation that it judges contrary to the constitution, had received a complaint regarding the law that it needed more time to assess.

"Given that there has been a complaint against the law's constitutionality, the court has postponed signing the legislation until the assessment has been completed," Anna Engelke, spokeswoman for Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Andrea Shalal

