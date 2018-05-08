FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 12:48 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

German police detain rail traffic controller after fatal train crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police said on Tuesday they detained a rail traffic controller for questioning on suspicion of causing death by negligence in a crash between two trains that killed two people in Bavaria.

The collision between a freight train and a passenger train occurred late on Monday near Aichach, a station on the line that links the southern cities of Ingolstadt and Augsburg.

Police said in a statement the 24-year-old controller was detained over the death of a train driver and a 73-year-old female passenger.

Prosecutors in Augsburg will decide whether to ask a court to issue a formal arrest warrant against him.

Writing by Joseph Nasr; editing by John Stonestreet

