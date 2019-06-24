Two Eurofighters crash over eastern Germany, pilots eject

BERLIN (Reuters) - Two Eurofighter warplanes crashed in northeastern Germany after a mid-air collision on Monday, the German air force said, adding that both pilots had managed to use their ejector seats.

The jets, belonging to the German armed forces, crashed near the Laage military base in the eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the air force added on its Twitter account.

“Together with a third Eurofighter they were flying an Air Combat Mission,” the German force tweeted. “The pilot of the third Eurofighter observed the collision and reported that two parachutes descended to the ground.”

Ostseewelle radio, which first reported the crash, posted a video here sent in by one of its readers which it said showed two plumes of smoke rising from separate crash sites at some distance from each other.

Focus magazine said one of the pilots of the Eurofighters - made by Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo - had been found living while the other was yet to be located.