Germany confirms hack of government computers, says incident under control

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Wednesday confirmed it was investigating a cyber attack that affected government computer networks, but said the incident had been brought under control.

A spokesman for the German Interior Ministry said the affected government agencies had taken appropriate measures to investigate the incident and protect data.

“The attack was isolated and brought under control within the federal administration,” which oversees government computer networks, the spokesman said.

He did not comment on German media reports that the attack was launched by Russian hacker group APT28, which had already attacked the German parliament in 2015. The reports said the group managed to steal data from the foreign and defence ministries in the latest attack.